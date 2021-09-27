2 hurt in Kent shooting
KENT, Wash. - Two people were injured Sunday night in a Kent shooting, investigators said.
Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a shooting near 11000 Southeast 241st Place.
Police said two people were treated and taken to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
