2 hurt in Kent shooting

By Q13 News Staff
Kent
KENT, Wash. - Two people were injured Sunday night in a Kent shooting, investigators said. 

Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a shooting near 11000 Southeast 241st Place. 

Police said two people were treated and taken to the hospital. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

