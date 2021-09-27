2 hurt in Kent shooting

article

Two people were injured Sunday night in a Kent shooting, investigators said.

Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a shooting near 11000 Southeast 241st Place.

RELATED: 3 killed, 3 injured in Des Moines bar shooting

Police said two people were treated and taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram