2 hospitalized after Shoreline house explosion

Officials are investigating after a house explosion in Shoreline sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire at about 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 189th Street.

(Shoreline Fire Department)

Before crews arrived, the fire was extinguished.

Fire officials said two people were burned and taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Another person was hurt but denied treatment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

It’s unknown what caused the explosion but it’s being investigated by fire officials.