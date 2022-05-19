2 hospitalized after separate stabbings in King County

Police are investigating two separate stabbings in King County on Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m. in Tukwila near the Light Rail Station, police told FOX 13 News that a man was stabbed in the stomach and taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.

After police searched the area, they did not find a suspect.

At about the same time as the Tukwila stabbing, a woman was stabbed in the neck at an apartment complex in Skyway.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable.

Police have not released any suspect information on this stabbing.