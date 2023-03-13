Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized after fuel tanker rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer)

LACEY, Wash. - Two people were extracted from a rollover crash and taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-5 in Lacey on Monday morning. 

Lacey fire crews responded to a report crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 at Carpenter Road Northeast at about 6:30 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer, two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Officials said the crash involved a double tanker semi-truck that was carrying gasoline.

The Department of Ecology has responded to the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation. 