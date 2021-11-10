Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
3
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

2 hospitalized after Fall City house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Fall City
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue

FALL CITY, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Fall City that sent two people to the hospital. 

Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded before 2 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire on Southeast Redmond-Fall City Road. 

Officials said two people were transported due to smoke inhalation. 

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram