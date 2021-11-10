2 hospitalized after Fall City house fire

article

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Fall City that sent two people to the hospital.

Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded before 2 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire on Southeast Redmond-Fall City Road.

Officials said two people were transported due to smoke inhalation.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

