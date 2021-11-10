2 hospitalized after Fall City house fire
article
FALL CITY, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Fall City that sent two people to the hospital.
Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded before 2 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire on Southeast Redmond-Fall City Road.
Officials said two people were transported due to smoke inhalation.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram