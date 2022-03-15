2 high school teens shot outside school in Yakima

Authorities say two teens were hurt in a shooting outside a high school in Yakima, Washington.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said an 18-year-old is in serious condition and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after shots were fired in a parking lot altercation around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Both victims are students at the high school, and the incident appears to be gang-related, he said.

Yakima Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect. No other suspects are outstanding, police say.

