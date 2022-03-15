2 high school teens shot outside school in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities say two teens were hurt in a shooting outside a high school in Yakima, Washington.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said an 18-year-old is in serious condition and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after shots were fired in a parking lot altercation around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Both victims are students at the high school, and the incident appears to be gang-related, he said.
Yakima Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect. No other suspects are outstanding, police say.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram