2 found dead on Moses Lake property, suspect in custody

The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were found dead on a property in Moses Lake.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Road 18 NE for a weapons offense just before noon on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found two people dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody.

The names of the victims will be released after the next-of-kin has been notified.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

