2 flight crews report green laser sightings near SEA

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two flight crews reported seeing a green laser near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The incidents happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Reports were from these flights:

Alaska Airlines Flight 688, a Boeing B739 at 3,600 feet altitude approximately 11 miles north-northwest of the airport.

Horizon Airlines Flight 2445, a De Havilland DH8D at 3,000 feet altitude approximately 13 miles north-northwest of the airport.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED COVERAGE:

>> FBI offering $10K for information on laser sightings near Sea-Tac

>> 4 flight crews report laser sightings near SEA

>> More flights report laser strikes near Sea-Tac

>> FAA: 28 planes hit with lasers near SEA this week

>> FAA: Laser strikes against aircraft hit record numbers

Local authorities have been notified, and the FAA will continue their investigation.

On the same night, the King County Sheriff's Office's Guardian One was out on patrol when a green laser was pointed at the helicopter near Kent. It was captured on video and the Sheriff's Office said the suspect was contacted by police. It's unknown if it's related to the incidents near the airport.

Since the start of the year dozens of flight crews have reported seeing lasers near the airport.

Earlier this month the FBI's Seattle Field office announced that it was offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

According to the FBI, there have been more than 100 separate incidents involving lasers reported by flight crews near SEA as of early March.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible or information on the laser strikes is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The FAA said people who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

Advertisement

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.