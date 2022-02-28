2 fixes to police reform laws head to Inslee’s desk

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:01 PM PST until WED 10:23 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:48 PM PST until WED 8:07 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:16 PM PST until TUE 10:32 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:46 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:40 PM PST until TUE 9:11 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:29 AM PST until THU 1:58 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:29 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:56 AM PST until THU 12:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:21 PM PST until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:12 PM PST until TUE 8:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM PST until TUE 1:04 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM PST until THU 6:49 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:36 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:52 AM PST until WED 11:36 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:25 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:46 AM PST, Mason County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

2 fixes to police reform laws head to Inslee’s desk

Deputies say new police reform laws prevented them from chasing a murder suspect

As the most sweeping police reform in the nation takes effect in Washington state over a year after the death of George Floyd, law enforcement agencies outside of Seattle are arguing new restrictions set on officers when interacting with the public may further incentivize criminal activity. Police must have probable cause as opposed to reasonable suspicion to pursue a suspect. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3yrxdJX

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly passed two measures to clarify part of a wide-ranging package of police reform laws passed last year, in the wake of widespread protests for racial justice.

One bill would clarify that a ban on military equipment for police departments would not include less-lethal weapons like beanbag shotguns. Some departments had put away their beanbag weapons pending clarification by the Legislature.

The other bill would make it clear that police are allowed to use physical force to take people into custody or transport them for behavioral health evaluation or treatment. Many police departments said a law passed last year restricting when and how officers can use force left it unclear whether they were allowed to use force as part of that community caretaking role.

As a result, that law inadvertently made it more difficult for mental health professionals to get help for people in crisis.

Both bills passed the Senate unanimously on Friday after previously being passed by the House. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Monday no date has been set for when he might sign them.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: