2 fixes to police reform laws head to Inslee’s desk

The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly passed two measures to clarify part of a wide-ranging package of police reform laws passed last year, in the wake of widespread protests for racial justice.

One bill would clarify that a ban on military equipment for police departments would not include less-lethal weapons like beanbag shotguns. Some departments had put away their beanbag weapons pending clarification by the Legislature.

The other bill would make it clear that police are allowed to use physical force to take people into custody or transport them for behavioral health evaluation or treatment. Many police departments said a law passed last year restricting when and how officers can use force left it unclear whether they were allowed to use force as part of that community caretaking role.

As a result, that law inadvertently made it more difficult for mental health professionals to get help for people in crisis.

Both bills passed the Senate unanimously on Friday after previously being passed by the House. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Monday no date has been set for when he might sign them.

