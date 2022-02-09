2 drivers killed in SeaTac crash

article

Two drivers were killed Tuesday night in a crash in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to S. 154th and 24th Ave. to the report of a serious crash.

Deputies said the Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) team was called to the scene to investigate.

Roads in the area sere closed for several hours.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or any other information about the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the families touched by the two lives lost in this incident," deputies said in a tweet.

