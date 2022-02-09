Expand / Collapse search

2 drivers killed in SeaTac crash

SEATAC, Wash. - Two drivers were killed Tuesday night in a crash in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to S. 154th and 24th Ave. to the report of a serious crash.

Deputies said the Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) team was called to the scene to investigate.

Roads in the area sere closed for several hours.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or any other information about the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the families touched by the two lives lost in this incident," deputies said in a tweet.

Local, state and federal law enforcement discuss strategies to curb violent crime in South King County
Local, state and federal law enforcement discuss strategies to curb violent crime in South King County

Local, state and federal law enforcement partners held a meeting to discuss various strategies to address the increase in violence in South King County on Thursday.

