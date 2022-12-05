2 drivers, 2 pedestrians injured in Edmonds car crash

Four people are in the hospital after a car collision in Edmonds struck pedestrians nearby.

Edmonds Police suspect one of the drivers failed to yield when turning near 236th and Edmonds Way. One car crashed into the other, which spun and hit two pedestrians walking by.

A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, and another man was taken to Swedish Edmonds with minor injuries.

Authorities also say the two drivers were taken to Harborview and Swedish, respectively. The nature of their injuries is not yet known.

Police closed the road while they investigated.