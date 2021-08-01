2 different fires break out on Puyallup Ave in Tacoma

The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to two fires on the same street within the span of a few hours.

Crews first responded to a fire at a commercial building in the 400 block of Puyallup Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. TFD said the fire was in the back of the building and powerlines were down.

Then just before 6 a.m., crews were called to another commercial fire in the 1200 block of Puyallup Avenue. The roof of this building collapsed, making it difficult to put the fire out.

The building in the 1200 block appeared to be a vacant building.

No injuries were reported with either fires.

It's unknown if the two are related or were set intentionally.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram