2 die, 2 escape in Whatcom County mobile home fire

Two people died early Monday morning in a mobile home fire in Whatcom County.

Whatcom County Fire District 7 Chief Larry Hoffman told FOX 13 News, crews quickly responded to a report of a residential fire before 7 a.m. The fire was near the fire station.

The fire happened in the 5300 block of Northwest Drive, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Hoffman said according to initial reports, there might have been three people trapped and one person got out.

Firefighters could not enter the home to search because of the fire.

Two people escaped the fire and two people died, Hoffman confirmed.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

ATF Seattle said it is sending special agents to help with the investigation.



