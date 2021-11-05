Elderly couple dead in Olympia house fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire early Friday morning in Olympia.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of French Road Northwest.

Fire officials said that a neighbor discovered the fire after hearing what he believed to be the sound of glass breaking.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully-involved structure fire with heavy smoke.

According to fire officials, there were people inside the home during the time of the fire.

Firefighters searched the home and found two elderly people dead inside.

The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death but fire investigators said it appears that smoke inhalation was the cause.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was likely started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling of the kitchen.

