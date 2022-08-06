2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton

Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning.

According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators say the four men, ages ranging from 21 to 26, were riding in the car during the crash. The driver was likely speeding when he crossed into the opposite lanes, lost control and sent the car airborne before it struck the building.

The BPD and Kitsap County officials are leading the crash investigation. At this time, they believe that alcohol was involved.

The men who survived the crash are recovering in Harborview Medical Center, and their condition is unknown.

RELATED: Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for DUI twice in the same week

RELATED: DUI driver arrested after crashing into bus, injuring 5 in Bellevue

This is a developing story.