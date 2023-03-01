2 children killed in Sunnyside car crash; driver suspected of DUI

article

Two young children were killed in a wrong-way crash in Yakima County, and the causing driver is believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said a 20-year-old man was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 82, just outside Sunnyside. That man hit another vehicle head-on, according to WSP.

In that vehicle were a 23-year-old man from Grandview and three young children.

A 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl were killed in the crash. A 5-year-old girl and the 23-year-old driver were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The causing driver was also taken to Harborview Medical Center. It's unclear what the extent of his injuries were.

WSP say they believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

It's unclear what charges the 20-year-old driver could face once he's released from the hospital.