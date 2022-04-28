2 children hit at Edmonds crosswalk released from hospital

Two children hit at a crosswalk in Edmonds on Friday have been released from the hospital, and are now recovering at home.

According to Edmonds Police, the two children—a 14-year-old girl and two-year-old boy—were crossing 220th St SW from 80th Avenue with family members after school. A 61-year-old woman was driving eastbound on 80th, having just picked up a family member from school.

Police say she may have been providing care or monitoring the child in her car, but it distracted her from seeing the family crossing the street.

Analysis of surveillance video showed the woman was driving at or below the 30 mph speed limit when she struck the two children. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment; the girl was discharged by Saturday with "bumps and bruises," and the boy was brought to the ICU in critical condition.

The driver immediately stopped and stayed on scene while police investigated. The road was closed for four hours.

The boy has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from a concussion and internal bruising, police say. The driver has been cited for second-degree negligent driving, which carries a potential $553 fine.