Suspected DUI crash closes SB I-5 at Ship Canal Bridge; recovery efforts underway for person in water

All lanes of southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge are closed due to a two-car rollover crash Tuesday morning and Seattle fire crews are searching for a person in the water.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near Northeast 45th Street.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a driver is missing.

A water rescue response team with the Seattle Fire Department are looking for a person in the water below. As of 5:50 a.m., officials said they were unable to find the person from the crash in the water, and they believe he fell into the water from the crash on the Ship Canal Bridge above. This is now a recovery mission and the response has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department.

Johnson said that a driver at the scene was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Traffic is being diverted to the express lanes or city streets to get around the crash. It's unknown how long the closures will be and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.