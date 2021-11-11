Expand / Collapse search
2 boys rescued after being sucked into Federal Way storm drain

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:56PM
News
FOX 13 Seattle

A look at how two boys were rescued from a Federal Way drain pipe

According to Federal Way police, two 12-year-old boys were playing in stormwater runoff in the 34000 block of Pacific Highway S. when they were sucked underwater by the current.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Two boys have been rescued after getting sucked into a storm drain in Federal Way on Thursday. 

According to Federal Way police, two 12-year-old boys were playing in stormwater runoff in the 34000 block of Pacific Highway S. when they were sucked underwater by the current. 

Officers found the boys in a concrete basin, clinging to a ladder. The weight of the basin cover prevented them from getting out on their own, police said. 

2 boys rescued from storm water drain in Federal Way

Thankfully, neither of them had serious injuries. They were knocked down by the current and were swept into the drain

One of the boys was treated by South King Fire for a cut on his leg, but otherwise, the pair were uninjured.

Maintenance crews are investigating the scene.

