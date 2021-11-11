2 boys rescued after being sucked into Federal Way storm drain

Two boys have been rescued after getting sucked into a storm drain in Federal Way on Thursday.

According to Federal Way police, two 12-year-old boys were playing in stormwater runoff in the 34000 block of Pacific Highway S. when they were sucked underwater by the current.

Officers found the boys in a concrete basin, clinging to a ladder. The weight of the basin cover prevented them from getting out on their own, police said.

One of the boys was treated by South King Fire for a cut on his leg, but otherwise, the pair were uninjured.

Maintenance crews are investigating the scene.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram