2 bear cubs rescued from Chelan wildfire on track for release

Two bear cubs who were rescued from the Twenty Five Mile Fire in Chelan this summer are on track to be released back into the wild.

Rescuers believe the cubs were unable to keep up with their mother while trying to flee the fire, or climbed up a tree, and became trapped by the flames.

When they were rescued and brought to Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), they could barely walk and they suffered from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Their remarkable survival story and the dedication of those taking care of them was even featured in a recent episode of "Saving the Wild."

"It was heartbreaking to see bears that had been through smoke inhalation and burns," said "Saving the Wild" host Peter Gros. "The fact that they made it here to PAWS, and got the kind of treatment they did. I thought the ability for them to be released into the wild was questionable. It turns out, they are completely healed. They're healthy. They don't have lung issues from the smoke that they inhaled and they're gonna be ready to go in the spring, it looks like."

