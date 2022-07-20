2 arrested, several stolen bags recovered after car prowling bust in Oak Harbor

article

Oak Harbor Police are looking to reunite several stolen bags with their owners after a bust Wednesday morning.

Police say a patrol officer caught two suspected thieves preparing to leave town by public transit, who they allege spent the early morning prowling cars in northwest and northeast Oak Harbor. The suspects reportedly stole around a dozen assorted bags and backpacks.

Authorities arrested the two and seized the stolen bags.

According to police, other stolen items were stashed in the bags; one victim was identified, and when they came to pick up their things, they turned on their AirPods and heard music playing from another bag.

Police say they also seized a car involved in an unrelated collision, which has more bags inside it that will be taken out pending a search warrant.

In the meantime, people in Oak Harbor are urged to check their vehicles for missing items. Anyone who is a victim of this particular car prowling incident is asked to call Island County Emergency Services (360) 679-9567.