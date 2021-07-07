2 arrested in Pierce County for alleged child sex trafficking

Two people have been arrested in connection to child and human trafficking-related crimes out of Pierce County.

The arrest was made on June 29 as a part of a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional effort.

Washington State Patrol said a male suspect went to a location where he arranged to meet and allegedly attempted to have sex with two children ages 10 and 12.

The same man was also arrested in January for allegedly trying to have sex with a 13-year-old.

For this recent sting, he has been charged with second-degree promoting prostitution.

The second person was arrested for allegedly transporting an 18-year-old woman to be paid for sexual favors. The second suspect was not charged.

"Sexual crimes against children are often committed by people with no previous criminal record. Sadly, they have been able to offend without detection for too long so stopping them as soon as we possibly can is important to the safety of all children. The WSP’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) is one way we can help protect children that are at risk of being victimized," said WSP Chief John Batiste.

