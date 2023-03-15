2 arrested in connection to Marysville drive-by robbery, 'ghost guns' seized

Marysville Police arrested two suspects connected to an alleged drive-by robbery Tuesday morning, and officers confiscated several ghost guns.

According to authorities, an adult and some kids were walking on 88th St near 61st Dr NE when a car rolled up. A man got out and "demanded property" from the victims at gunpoint, and they handed their things over. The suspect got back in the car, which reportedly had two other men inside, and drove off.

Police later tracked the suspect vehicle to a house in Marysville, where several men were standing outside. When officers approached, the suspects hid in the house.

After around an hour of negotiation, the suspects surrendered. One suspect was arrested for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Police served a search warrant on the house to gather evidence, and found probable cause to arrest another one of the suspects—a convicted felon—for eight counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree complicity in a robbery.

Officers seized nine guns from the house as evidence. Authorities say five of them were untraceable "ghost guns."