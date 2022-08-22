2 arrested in connection to fatal Renton shooting

Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Renton on July 9.

Investigators identified Kendale Jimerson and Devaughn Dorsey as suspects in the murder. Dorsey was arrested last week by Renton Police, and Jimerson was arrested by Nevada State Patrol after a brief pursuit, authorities say.

According to the Renton Police Department, at 1:37 a.m. on July 9, officers were called to reports of a shooting near the corner of S 2nd St. and Williams Ave. S near Cheers Bar and Grill. Authorities say multiple people called 911 to report the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Tacoma man, unconscious and with a gunshot wound. Officers tried performing life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Both Jimerson and Dorsey are in police custody and face charges of second-degree murder.