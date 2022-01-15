2 arrested in armed robbery, firearms investigation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Seattle Police) ( )

Seattle Police arrested two men and seized three guns as part of ongoing robbery and firearms investigations.

Authorities were investigating an 18-year-old suspect connected to several armed robberies in King County. Officers learned he was in possession of firearms, and served a search warrant at a Renton home near Edmonds Ave NE and 23rd St at 1 p.m.

Seattle Police SWAT Team assisted in arresting two men, and seized two handguns and a short-barreled rifle, as well as collected evidence related to the investigation.

The 18-year-old was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, and the 20-year-old suspect with him was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a cannabis shop earlier in the month, police say.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.

