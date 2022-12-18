2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

article

Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park.

According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car.

Inside, they found two 20-year-olds drinking, so officers arrested them for trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol.

According to police, both men had loaded guns with extended magazines, and another gun and two magazines were found in the back seat—one of the guns was reported stolen.

RELATED: Surge of violence: Everett Police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Police added charges of unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor and concealed pistol in a vehicle.