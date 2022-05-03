2 arrested for burglarizing home under construction near Bonney Lake

Two people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home under construction, which authorities say has been hit several times in recent months.

Early Sunday morning, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a home under construction in Bonney Lake. The caller told dispatch that two people and a pickup truck were outside her house.

The ‘Rim at Fennel Creek’ is a housing development on the south end of town, and authorities say they have reported several recent thefts of building supplies there.

The woman whose home is being built there has reportedly lost $40,000 worth of lumber since March.

Deputies found the chain blocking the access road to the development on the ground, and placed spike strips to stop the suspects’ truck if they tried to flee.

Walking up to the property, authorities say there were two suspects by a stack of plywood. When they saw deputies approaching, they got in the truck and sped off.

As the suspects drove away, they hit the spike strip and started losing speed.

The sheriff’s office says a Bonney Lake officer started following the truck, which stopped near Angeline Rd E and 115th St E. Authorities say the suspects—a 32-year-old woman and 38-year-old man—got out and ran, but were quickly tracked down and detained.

Deputies searched the man’s backpack and found several shaved keys, which they say are used to steal cars.

RELATED: Tacoma police grappling with 100% increase year-to-date in arsons as they look to ID new suspect

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The man was booked into jail for burglary, theft, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of motor theft tools. Deputies say he also had felony warrants for burglary, theft, stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstruction.

Advertisement

The woman was arrested for obstruction.