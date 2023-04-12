2 armed men steal woman's car in Auburn, search underway

Police are searching for two men who stole a woman’s car as she was unloading groceries at her Auburn apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), police responded to the Copper Gate apartments on Auburn Way N at around 11:00 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Authorities say the two men were armed when they approached the woman.

As they were escaping with her car, the woman was injured. When police arrived, they brought her to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was eventually recovered in Tacoma, and is now being processed for evidence.

The identity of the suspects remains unknown at this time.

RELATED: Seattle police find body in Renton woods while searching for missing woman Leticia Martinez

This is a developing story, check back for updates.