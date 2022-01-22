2 adults, 1 child killed in Thurston Co. house fire

article

Two adults and their grandchild died in a house fire in Rainier early Saturday morning.

Thurston Fire was called to the fire, which broke out at 1:20 a.m. in a home on Village Drive SE, off of Vail Cut Off Rd along the Deschutes River. Firefighters arrived and were met by a woman who said she escaped from the house, but two adults in their 40s and their three-year-old granddaughter were still inside.

Crews were unable to rescue the people in time, and officials say all three died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is being investigated.

