2.78 magnitude earthquake detected near Seattle

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) has detected a near 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Seattle's Highline neighborhood.

The quake, which was later downgraded to a 2.78 magnitude, was detected around 12:57 p.m., about 8 miles south from Seattle.

PNSN said no damage was reported, but some people may have felt the shaking.

If you felt the shake, or live nearby and didn't, you can report it here.

