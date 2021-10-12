19-year-old stabbed in Northgate
SEATTLE - A 19-year-old was injured Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing in Northgate.
The stabbing happened at about 1:30 a.m., a couple blocks east of the Northgate Station shopping center.
Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News the teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center and he was stable.
The investigation remains ongoing.
