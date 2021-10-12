19-year-old stabbed in Northgate

A 19-year-old was injured Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing in Northgate.

The stabbing happened at about 1:30 a.m., a couple blocks east of the Northgate Station shopping center.

Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News the teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center and he was stable.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram