19-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Police are investigating after four teens were shot Saturday in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in South Tacoma that left four teens injured. 

On May 21 around 5:30 p.m., five teenagers were shot at while they were stopped at a light at S. 56 St and Yakima Avenue. The shooting was a drive-by, and four of the five teens were injured.

According to Tacoma Police, the teens ranged in age from 15 to 17. An 18-year-old, who was not injured in the shooting, drove them to St. Joseph Medical Center.

On June 2, Tacoma Police announced that a 19-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shootings.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for drive-by shooting and five counts of first-degree assault. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. You could be eligible for a cash reward.