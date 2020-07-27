18-year-old woman missing after running out of gas near Stevens Pass

article

King County Search and Rescue teams with K9 Units looked all day on Monday but could find no sign of 18-year-old Giovanna (Gia) Fuda.

King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives now say her disappearance is considered suspicious and believe she may have gotten picked up by the wrong person after she ran out of gas west of Stevens Pass on US Hwy 2.

Fuda's purse was in the car. Her cell phone was gone and is powered off.

Please call 911 if you have seen her or have any other information to help find her.