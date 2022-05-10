18-year-old walks away with minor injuries after crashing into a train in Rainier

article

Thurston County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash between a car and a train Tuesday morning, the 18-year-old driver survived.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), at around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a railroad crossing near the corner of Koeppen Rd. SE and Horizon Pioneer Rd. SE in Rainier.

TCSO deputies say fortunately, the woman in the car sustained only minor injuries.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

While investigating the scene, deputies noticed the railroad crossing does not have flashing lights or crossing arms, however, it is well marked.

The TSCO shared photos of the incident on Facebook, using the hashtag "see tracks, think train" as a warning for other drivers.

