18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School

An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.

The threats also prompted Bellevue Police to secure the building and patrol neighboring schools on Friday.

The suspect will face a judge at 2:30 p.m. Monday to face charges.