18-year-old father accused of pointing gun at infant daughter's head

An 18-year-old was arrested after Seattle Police said he pointed a gun at his 3-month-old daughter and her mother, before driving off with the baby and later holding her face to the ground.

On Aug. 24, a woman told police that her child's father had threatened the pair of them in the 8100 block of Greenwood Ave. N. She said it all started when she pointed out to the man that their child was not properly secured in their car seat. He got angry and pointed a gun at her face and told her to get out of the car, she told police.

Police say he sped off, hitting a bus in the process.

The woman received a video call from the child's father, showing him holding the baby's face to the ground and holding a gun to her head, police said.

Officers soon located the suspect, and with the help of the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter, began following him as he drove with the baby. When he stopped in a parking lot and put the infant in a stroller, police moved in and tried to arrest him.

The man initially ran from police, leaving his child in the stroller, but he was quickly captured and arrested, police said.

The 18-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for felony harassment, assault and criminal mistreatment. He was also booked for possession of a stolen firearm, which was found on him during his arrest.

The 3-month-old child was unharmed.