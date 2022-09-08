18 Washington nature sites renamed to remove Indigenous slur after federal order

article

Several natural locations around Washington now go by new names, following an effort by the U.S. Department of the Interior to scrub Indigenous slurs from them.

Specifically, the aim was to remove the word ‘squaw’—an ethnic and sexual slur historically used to refer to Indigenous women. The word is considered universally offensive by Native Americans and First Nation people, but is found in the names of hundreds of natural locations and geographic features around the U.S. and Canada.

In 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland declared the term to be derogatory, and formally ordered it be removed from names of natural locations.

Currently, the word has been scrubbed from 660 mountains, rivers, valleys, creeks and other sites.

The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names has been working to remove such names for years, and recently received input from Indigenous tribes on new names.

Renamed locations in Washington now include:

Laupp Canyon, Lincoln County

Gee Island, Clark County

South Tucannon Spring, Garfield County

Big Joes Creek, Clallam County

Condon Mountain, Okanogan County

Aalvic Wahtum, Skamania County

Pataniks Pushtye, Skamania County

Timla Wapykt, Skamania County

Wenaha Peak, Columbia County

Gooseberry Creek, Okanogan County

Gathering Creek, Jefferson County

Snqílt Creek, Stevens County

Sq'wanana, Klickitat County

Nosh Nosh Wahtum, Kittitas County

Swaram Creek Ridge, Chelan/Okanogan County

Galena Valley, Pend Oreille County

Kiya Lake, Pierce County

Wowpu-tushwa, Chelan County

For more information, visit the DNR’s page for the Committee on Geographic Names. You can find the full list of name changes across the U.S. here.