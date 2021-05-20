18-month-old critically injured in Seattle after falling from 3rd story window

An 18-month-old boy was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a third-story window, authorities said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Linden Ave North in Seattle.

The baby fell about 20 feet and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

He remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

It's at least the second case of a child being critically injured by a window fall this year.

In late April, a 2-year-old Marysville child was hospitalized in critical condition after falling 6 feet from a first story window onto concrete.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram