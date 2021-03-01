17-year-old shot and killed in Renton

article

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Renton on Monday evening.

Police were called to N. 4th Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Witnesses directed police to a dumpster in a nearby alleyway, where the 17-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to save his life at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Renton police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram