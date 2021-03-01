17-year-old shot and killed in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Renton on Monday evening.
Police were called to N. 4th Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.
Witnesses directed police to a dumpster in a nearby alleyway, where the 17-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds.
First responders attempted to save his life at the scene but were unsuccessful.
Renton police have not released any suspect information.
