Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old shot and killed in Renton

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
Q13 FOX
article

Generic image of police lights.

RENTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Renton on Monday evening.

Police were called to N. 4th Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area. 

Witnesses directed police to a dumpster in a nearby alleyway, where the 17-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to save his life at the scene but were unsuccessful. 

Renton police have not released any suspect information. 

This is a developing story. 

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live 

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram