17-year-old killed in Marysville shooting

A 17-year-old died overnight after a shooting near Marysville Pilchuck High School.

According to Marysville Police, officers responded about 8:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of 116th Street. While officers were en route, another call reported that someone had been shot, possibly with a BB gun.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old from Marysville had been shot in the stomach. The teen was taken to Providence Medical Center in Everett and died later in surgery.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened, but they don't believe the shooting was random.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in reviewing home surveillance cameras in neighborhoods surrounding Marysville Pilchuck High School. They're looking for any suspicious activity between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. January 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department at 360-363-8326.