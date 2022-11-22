17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

The boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of five or six boys fighting in the area before the shooting.

RELATED: 'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on suspects or the incident is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.