17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult

Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified.

On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be tried as an adult for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police are still looking for several other suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and filled their bags with merchandise on Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the robbery happened at around 2:26 a.m. at a cannabis store near the corner of S Tacoma Way and Pacific Ave.

Authorities say three cars pulled up to the building’s parking lot, and one of them drove straight through the front doors. Then multiple suspects raced inside, throwing merchandise into bags and backpacks they brought to the scene.

The TPD says the security guard, who was right outside the business, exchanged gunfire with the suspects. It is believed that one suspect was shot. The security guard was uninjured.

Police called to the incident could not find any suspects in the area, but recovered two stolen cars left behind.

The investigation is still underway, and detectives are working to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by submitting it through the P3 Tips app.