17-year-old accused of killing his mom in North Seattle

Seattle Police arrested a 17-year old man after his mother was found dead inside a home at an apartment duplex Tuesday morning in North Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of NE 105th Street by the suspect who reported the domestic violence incident. Police found the 45-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Police say the suspect was seen sitting on the steps of the stairs of the home when they arrived and was arrested.

Homicide detectives are investigating. They have not released the motive or how she died.