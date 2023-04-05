16-year-old shot, killed after fight in Parkland; no suspects in custody

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is now investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Parkland apartment.

Deputies responded to the Monterra Apartments on 112th St. E just before 6 p.m. for calls about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a teen on the ground inside an apartment.

The teen was given CPR before being taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital, according to deputies.

Deputies learned that there were several people involved in some sort of "altercation" before the shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

A driver involved in the incident crashed their vehicle into two other parked vehicles before driving off from the area.

The person who was driving that vehicle showed up at a separate hospital with a gunshot wound. They are in stable condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Sheriff's Department anonymously through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.