16-year-old girl accused of stabbing, killing other teen in Bremerton

article

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on murder charges for allegedly stabbing another 16-year-old girl to death in Bremerton, according to police.

The teenaged girl, later identified as Syanna Puryear-Tucker, was stabbed at a home on Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m.

She was driven to the hospital by friends. Police said she had multiple stab wounds.

The teen succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Several witnesses have been questioned by the Bremerton Police Department.

Detectives were on scene at a residence on Solie Avenue executing a search warrant for evidence related to the event.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing and if the two girls knew each other.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into Kitsap Juvenile Detention for murder.

Bremerton police are continuing their investigation.