16-year-old found dead after reported missing in Monroe
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A 16-year-old reported missing in Monroe was found dead just hours later, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were looking for Gunner Landry, who was believed to be coming home from Everett. Authorities said Landry was bi-polar and needed medication.
Landry was found dead Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office has not revealed the cause of death, pending an investigation from the medical examiner, but say no foul play is suspected.
