16-year-old boy critically injured in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified

Three children have been shot in just four days in Tacoma, at least one of them fatally.

Tacoma Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday afternoon.

"We were just getting cleaned up around the house, and it started to shake almost like an earthquake—loud like thunder," recalled Joe Fote, one of the witnesses of the incident, "and when I looked out the window, there was a car parked at our steps."

The shooting happened in Tacoma between north 42nd and 44th streets on north Pearl Street. The teen boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition and fighting for his life, according to police.

"There was a young man in there by himself," said Fote. "I just kept shouting, ‘Hey, are you alright? Are you alright?’ And I was just glad the cops showed up when they did, because I wasn’t sure what to do."

Witness accounts say the car was a white four-door BMW. When Fote opened the passenger door, he said he saw the 16-year-old teen was still breathing, but he wasn't able to communicate.

"As far as the violence it’s just sad, it’s just—I don’t know, I don’t remember being able to get my hands on a firearm that young," said Fote. "People say you used to be able to leave the doors unlocked and stuff like that, but I don’t know that anywhere it’s like that anymore."

Fote was left to clean up the mess in his front yard, from broken glass pieces on his steps to a broken tree.

This marks the third teen shooting in the city just this year. Last week, a 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting. Another 14-year-old teen boy named Xaviar was shot and killed at a bus stop on Thursday.

There is at least some closure for Xaviar's family, as a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in that case on Monday.

Xaviar’s aunt, Alyivia Siess, spoke to FOX 13 about the violence that claimed her nephew.

"He was a child. It’s sad the violence and crime rate has to stop. It’s out of control," said Siess.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting of the 16-year-old.