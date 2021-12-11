16-year-old arrested for bomb, gun threats at Sehome High School

article

A 16-year-old Sehome High School student faces felony charges for making gun and bomb threats.

Bellingham Police say over the past week, Sehome students received several threats using the Apple ‘Airdrop’ feature, where someone can transfer files to nearby iPhones.

On December 3, students got a message saying someone had a gun. Students reported the threat to administrators, who called the police. Officers found a student with an airsoft replica of a Glock handgun, and referred charges to the prosecutor's office. It was discovered the student was not involved with sending the threat.

Police began forensic examinations of several phones to identify the suspect.

On December 6, another threat came through claiming there was a bomb on campus. A third threat was made on December 8.

On Friday, December 10, investigators focused on one student and spoke to him and his parents. Following the interview, police say they developed probable cause to book the teenager into the Whatcom County Jail for threats to bomb or injure property, a class B felony.

No bomb or gun was found in the boy's possession.

RELATED: 13-year-old arrested for shooting threats at North Seattle school

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: