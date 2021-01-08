16-year-old accused of shooting, killing his father in Lakewood

A 16-year-old boy is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in Pierce County, accused of shooting and killing his father inside their Lakewood home.

According to Lakewood Police, it happened Thursday afternoon when police responded to a call for a shooting at a home in the 9600 block of Sales Road SW. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim's 16-year-old son initially told police he found his father dead when he returned home from walking to a fast food restaurant.

Police said he later admitted to killing his father after an argument and physical altercation, telling detectives that he felt trapped with no way out. He said he'd been thinking about shooting his father all day.

RELATED: Two juveniles arrested after deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Marysville

The teenager was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult, police said. Q13 News does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Advertisement

His first court appearance is Friday afternoon.