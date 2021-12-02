16-year-old accused of firing AK-47 at King County deputy charged as adult

article

A 16-year-old is now charged as an adult accused of firing an AK-47 at a deputy in his patrol car early Sunday morning in south King County.

The King County Sheriff's Office said at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was shot at while writing a report in his car on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

The deputy pursued the vehicle along Rainier Avenue South until the deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect car around Brandon Street.

K9 units were called in, and deputies eventually tracked down the suspect and arrested them. No one was injured.

According to charging documents filed Wednesday in King County, Jai King is accused of driving up beside the officer and firing an AK-47 rifle just 15 yards away from the deputy: "King and his accomplices fired a deadly weapon at a police officer on the side of the road, completely out of nowhere."

Documents say King and the others fled in a car that was stolen during a robbery.

Prosecutors charged King with Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree.

Authorities say King does not have any previous convictions but "presents a serious danger to the community."

King was arrested in Oct. when police say he and some friends were heard firing a gun near a Renton playground. Police say when officer responded and frisked the suspects, King pushed an officer away and reached for a handgun in his waistband. Another officer bear-hugged King and grabbed the gun.

According to charging documents, the gun in King's possession was a "ghost gun" without a serial number and had an extended magazine.

